Middlesex Health Tightens Visitor Policy Amid Increase in COVID, Delta Variant

Middlesex Health has tightened its visitor policy as of today amid an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut and the emergence of the delta variant.

The health system will also be testing all patients for COVID-19 two to three days before a surgical procedure.

Most Middlesex Health locations, including Middlesex Hospital, outpatient locations and ambulatory settings, will only be allowing one visitor per day.

FACEMASK RULES, COVID SCREENING

All visitors must wear a face mask at all times, whether vaccinated against the virus or not, and they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive.

HOURS, VISITOR POLICIES

Visiting hours at Middlesex Hospital, at 28 Crescent St. in Middletown, are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and during the weekend. Visitors must register at the front desk in the hospital lobby and be 16 or older unless granted special permission.

Emergency Department patients can now have one visitor 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and these visitors should enter through the Emergency Department entrance. Pregnancy and Birth Center patients may have one visitor per day in addition to their primary support person.

Exceptions to these rules include:

Visitors making compassionate care visits (maximum of two visitors at a time)

Visitors making disability care visits

Birthing partners for Pregnancy and Birth Center patients

Visitors accompanying pediatric patients

Clergy visits (Members of the clergy should not visit patients who are on special respiratory precautions unless it is a compassionate visit.) Visitors arriving under these special circumstances may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If they arrive when the hospital lobby is closed, they should go to the Emergency Department main entrance.



Patients on respiratory precautions, such as those who are presumed or confirmed to have COVID-19, will not be allowed to have visitors.

Middlesex Hospital’s inpatient behavioral health unit is also not allowing visitors.

PRE-PROCEDURE COVID-19 TESTING

Middlesex Health will, once again, test all patients for COVID-19 two to three days before a surgical procedure regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19 and regardless of their vaccination status.

Because of an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the Delta variant, Middlesex will resume pre-procedure COVID-19 testing beginning August 11.

Patients who need pre-procedure testing will be notified, and they will have the option of going to any Middlesex Health lab collection facility.