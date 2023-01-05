Middletown

Middletown Recommending Face Masks Indoors, on Buses Due to COVID Transmission

The city of Middletown is urging people to wear facemasks indoors and on public transportation due to the spread of COVID-19.

Middletown is in Middlesex County, which is currently in a high COVID-19 transmission community-level category.

The city is recommending that people get tested if they have symptoms and that those who are at high risk for severe illness take additional precautions.

A limited supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits and face masks are available.

Residents are also urged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

You can call 860-638-4962 for more information.

