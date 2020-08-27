Mixed Results on CT Slot Revenues

It's a safe bet to say nearly every sector in the economy has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the gaming industry. We're getting some insight into how they've been doing since reopening in June.

The latest figures from the Department of Consumer Protection showed Mohegan Sun took in $47 million in slot revenue in July. That’s a slight increase over the same time last year.

At Foxwoods, slot revenue in July was down almost 20% year over year.

“But again, they're using 38% fewer slot machines so there's an increase in revenue per machine,” said Arunan Arulampalam, deputy commissioner of the CT Department of Consumer Protection. Its gaming division oversees all forms of legalized gambling in the state.

25% of the slot revenue from each casino goes to the state.

In a statement on the latest revenues, Mashantucket Pequot tribal chairman Rodney Butler made another push for legalized sports betting in Connecticut.

“We believe $80 million can be generated from sports betting, internet gaming, i-keno and i-lottery in Connecticut," said Butler.

Declan Hill is a professor at the University of New Haven with expertise in esports and match-fixing.

“Sports gambling since mid-March has been cratered. It's absolutely been plastered flat,” Hill said. Revenue dropped off 46%, according to the American Gaming Association.

NBC Connecticut

Now with major league sports re-starting their seasons and 85% of U.S. casinos back in business, gamblers are slowly returning. But a full rebound of the industry - like so much else these days - will take time.

"I know the casinos have been bending over backward putting all kinds of health regulations, it's that question of credibility now of whether they can convince enough of their general audience to come back in the room,” Hill said.