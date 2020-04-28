Casinos

Mohegan Sun to Remain Closed Through May 12

NBCConnecticut.com

Mohegan Sun announced Tuesday that it will remain closed through at least May 12.

Casino officials made the announcement in a letter to employees Tuesday.

"We miss our Mohegan Sun family and we’re looking forward to returning to work, but as the COVID-19 environment continues to evolve, we need to put the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests first. We will continue to evaluate reopening date options by working with the Mohegan Tribal Council and the State of Connecticut Governor’s office, and by monitoring federal health and safety guidelines," the letter reads.

Both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino agreed to shut down in mid-March. The casinos are on sovereign land and aren't required to follow the governor's directives, but both have been working with Lamont's office during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Gov. Lamont.

The governor previously extended his directive to keep non-essential businesses closed through May 20.

