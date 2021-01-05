New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

The site offers PCR testing and is operated by CIC Health, officials said. CIC Health is a new partner in the state's community testing program.

Facilities already overwhelmed by coronavirus cases are preparing for even more patients in the wake of holiday travel.

In Hartford, you can walk up to the exterior Box Office/Will Call windows at the Xfinity Theatre for service. The testing site will operate from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Insurance is not required to test and results come back in about 24 to 36 hours, according to CIC Health.

CIC Health is facilitating no-cost COVID-19 PCR testing in cities such as Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven as part of the state's growing community testing program, according to officials. At this time, there are currently 64 no-cost testing sites supported by the state and over 260 COVID-19 testing sites total.

