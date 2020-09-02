New Haven to Announce Assistance for Renters, Homeowners Due to COVID-19

A new program is being created to help New Haven renters and homeowners dealing with housing insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, federal, state, and local housing officials will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to launch CASTLE, the Coronavirus Assistance and Security Tenant Landlord Emergency Program, which local officials said is a new assistance program intended to help income-eligible New Haven renters and homeowners mitigate the risk of eviction and or foreclosure.

People participating in the news conference include:

David Tille, regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development

State Commissioner of Housing Seila Mosquera-Bruno

Serena Neal-Sanjurjo, director of New Haven’s Livable Cities Initiative

New Haven Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli

The news conference will be held at the New Haven Opportunity Center on Dixwell Ave.