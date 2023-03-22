New Intensive Math Tutoring Program Aims to Address Learning Loss From Pandemic

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a new intensive mathematics tutoring program for middle schoolers that aims to address the learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Department of Education will launch the Connecticut High-Dosage Tutoring Program which will provide tutoring to sixth through ninth graders.

The DOE is allocating $10 million to the program from its share of COVID-19 recovery funds. The governor said the funding represents a continued commitment to invest in programs that positively impact student learning.

“The need for robust accelerated learning interventions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has never been greater, and by dedicating this funding to create an intensive tutoring program, we can provide school districts with greater support to identify students who are struggling and connect them with the resources they need to succeed,” Governor Lamont said.

Smarter Balanced Assessment scores from last year shows a decline in student proficiency of around six to eight percentage points in English language arts and math. The DOE said middle school students "may be five to seven months behind in English language arts and a year or more behind in math."

National data shows that Connecticut had significant declines in math scores between 2019 and 2022.

The governor said tutoring "is a nationally recognized education strategy for boosting student academic achievement." Studies show that students can learn as much as one to two years of math beyond what they might typically achieve in the classroom.

“We know from established research and practice that high-dosage tutoring is one of the best investments we can make to elevate student achievement,” DOE Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said. “State and national assessment data have repeatedly demonstrated that middle school mathematics remains an area of significant challenge, so I am pleased to take this added step in implementing a proven strategy in support of our learners, educators, and families.”

The state is looking for tutoring providers that want to be considered for the program. More information can be found here.

More information about the intensive tutoring program will be made available in the coming weeks.