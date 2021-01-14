New London Schools Closed for In-Person Learning Until February

New London public schools will be closed for in-person instruction for the rest of January.

New London Public Schools said they will close all schools to in-person instruction from today through Jan. 29.

The schools were virtual last week and reopened on Monday. A letter Supt. Cynthia Ritchie sent to the school community said that over the last 12 hours, new positive test results, and/or quarantining assignments for staff and students due to exposures were reported.

School officials said they had 17 positive cases reported from Monday evening through this morning.

Based on the number of buildings recently affected, the number of students and staff who now need to quarantine and the time required for contact tracing, New London Public Schools will need to close all schools to in-person instruction through Jan. 29.

The Central Office building is also affected and will transfer to working remotely as well, the superintendent said.

All staff and students will have distance learning until Feb. 1, when the district plans to resume its hybrid model.

All students will receive live teaching throughout the day, including Wednesdays.

Food Distribution

Food distribution will continue, and all students are welcome to receive meals.