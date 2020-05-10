connecticut schools

Public Can Submit Questions About Schools Ahead of Gov. Lamont’s Roundtable Discussion

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to hold a roundtable discussion with members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group about the impact of coronavirus on the state's education system and its ability to reopen.

Members of the public who have questions for the group about the impact of COVID-19 and schools can email questions to reopen@ct.gov.

Those participating in the roundtable include:

  • Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities
  • Dr. Joanne Berger-Sweeney, President of Trinity College
  • Beth Bye, Early Childhood Commissioner
  • Miguel Cardona, Education Commissioner
  • Dr. Matt Cartter, Dept. of Public Health State Epidemiologist
  • Jan Hochadel, President of AFT Connecticut
  • Thomas Katsouleas, President of University of Connecticut
  • Rick Levin, Former President of Yale
  • Glenn Lungarini, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference
  • Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents
  • Rob Rader, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education
  • Don Williams, Executive Director of CEA

The discussion will take place on Monday at 11 a.m.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 56 mins ago

Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Cases Rise Above 33,500

ct liberty rally 3 hours ago

Protesters Hold Sit-In Picnic at the State Capitol Demanding the State Reopen

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut schoolscoronavirusconnecticut coronavirusgovernor ned lamontschools
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us