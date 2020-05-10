Public Can Submit Questions About Schools Ahead of Gov. Lamont’s Roundtable Discussion

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to hold a roundtable discussion with members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group about the impact of coronavirus on the state's education system and its ability to reopen.

Members of the public who have questions for the group about the impact of COVID-19 and schools can email questions to reopen@ct.gov.

Those participating in the roundtable include:

Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

Dr. Joanne Berger-Sweeney, President of Trinity College

Beth Bye, Early Childhood Commissioner

Miguel Cardona, Education Commissioner

Dr. Matt Cartter, Dept. of Public Health State Epidemiologist

Jan Hochadel, President of AFT Connecticut

Thomas Katsouleas, President of University of Connecticut

Rick Levin, Former President of Yale

Glenn Lungarini, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference

Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents

Rob Rader, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education

Don Williams, Executive Director of CEA

The discussion will take place on Monday at 11 a.m.