Public Can Submit Questions About Schools Ahead of Gov. Lamont’s Roundtable Discussion

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to hold a roundtable discussion with members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group about the impact of coronavirus on the state's education system and its ability to reopen.
Members of the public who have questions for the group about the impact of COVID-19 and schools can email questions to reopen@ct.gov.
Those participating in the roundtable include:
- Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities
- Dr. Joanne Berger-Sweeney, President of Trinity College
- Beth Bye, Early Childhood Commissioner
- Miguel Cardona, Education Commissioner
- Dr. Matt Cartter, Dept. of Public Health State Epidemiologist
- Jan Hochadel, President of AFT Connecticut
- Thomas Katsouleas, President of University of Connecticut
- Rick Levin, Former President of Yale
- Glenn Lungarini, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference
- Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents
- Rob Rader, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education
- Don Williams, Executive Director of CEA
The discussion will take place on Monday at 11 a.m.