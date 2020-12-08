Quinnipiac Postpones Men's Basketball Games Due to COVID-19 Case

The Quinnipiac University men’s basketball team has paused team-related activities because of a positive case of COVID-19.

The home games against Iona that were scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

The team released a statement on Twitter.

Official statement from Quinnipiac men’s basketball



No additional information was immediately available.