Quinnipiac Postpones Men's Basketball Games Due to COVID-19 Case

The Quinnipiac University men’s basketball team has paused team-related activities because of a positive case of COVID-19.
The home games against Iona that were scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.
The team released a statement on Twitter.
No additional information was immediately available.
