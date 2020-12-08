coronavirus in connecticut

Quinnipiac Postpones Men's Basketball Games Due to COVID-19 Case

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Quinnipiac University men’s basketball team has paused team-related activities because of a positive case of COVID-19.

The home games against Iona that were scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The team released a statement on Twitter.  

No additional information was immediately available.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

hospitals Dec 8

‘The Beds Just Aren't Available': A Missouri Doctor Describes the Plight of Small-Town Hospitals

hydroponics Dec 8

A Solution to Urban Food Insecurity Is Growing Underground in Brooklyn

California Dec 8

A California Nurse Describes the Grim Reality of Caring for COVID-19 Patients in Their Final Days

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutquinnipiac university
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us