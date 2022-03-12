Rep. Rosa DeLauro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Rosa DeLauro has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

She said she tested negative earlier this week and tested positive on Saturday.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection that comes from being vaccinated and boosted. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and get boosted," DeLauro said in part in a statement on Saturday.

DeLauro said she was looking forward to various events and celebrations, but now she is isolating at home.

“While I was looking forward to marching in the St. Patrick’s Day parade and had big plans to celebrate our community projects and all that we accomplished for working families in the federal spending package we passed this week, I will be isolating and working remotely from my home in New Haven," she said in part in a statement.

She said her office remains fully operational for Connecticut residents.