Residents Reminded to Check Masks for Metal Before Sterilizing in Microwave

Hamden Fire Department is reminding residents of the hazards of using a microwave to sterilize masks after a fire.

Firefighters said to check to see if there is any metal in your masks because some may have them.

Residents are urged not to put any masks that contain metal in the microwave as it can cause a fire.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes the use of cloth face masks as additional preventative measures against the coronavirus. Trump stressed that the use of face masks was voluntary.