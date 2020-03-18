Coronavirus Outbreak

Rest Areas, Service Plazas Across Conn. Remain Open Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Multiple rest areas and services plazas across the state will remain open for truckers and motorists as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

Officials said the rest areas on Interstate 84 and Interstate 91 will remain open 24/7.

All of the service plazas on Interstate 95, Interstate 395 and the Merritt Parkway will also remain open 24/7. They will have fuel, bathrooms, convenience stores and prepared takeout food available.

Local

access health ct 1 hour ago

Access Health Connecticut Announce New Enrollment Period for Uninsured Residents Amid COVID-19 Concerns

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Hartford HealthCare Limits Elective Surgeries, Increases Visitor Restrictions

So far, more than 60 people in Connecticut have tested positive for coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus OutbreakcoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus concerns
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us