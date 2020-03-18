Rest Areas, Service Plazas Across Conn. Remain Open Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Multiple rest areas and services plazas across the state will remain open for truckers and motorists as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

Officials said the rest areas on Interstate 84 and Interstate 91 will remain open 24/7.

All of the service plazas on Interstate 95, Interstate 395 and the Merritt Parkway will also remain open 24/7. They will have fuel, bathrooms, convenience stores and prepared takeout food available.

So far, more than 60 people in Connecticut have tested positive for coronavirus.