Restaurants Can Resume Delivering to Navy Submarine Base in Groton

Sailors and workers at Connecticut’s Navy submarine base may relish a new step in relaxing coronavirus shutdowns: Starting Tuesday, local restaurants can deliver to the base again.

The Navy announced the change Saturday.

Connecticut’s measures to control the virus and “current conditions both on and off the base allow for the welcome return of these services,” base commander Capt. Todd D. Moore said in a release.

Restaurants and local food delivery services haven’t had access to the base in Groton since March 27. Institutional-scale food deliveries to the commissary and other on-base food options continued, and a food truck and Subway sandwich shop on the base stayed open.

Workers and sailors also can pick up take-out food from restaurants and bring it back to the base, officially called Naval Submarine Base New London.

The virus has been blamed for 4,251 deaths in Connecticut as of Saturday, an increase of 13 from Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. Hospitalizations continue to decline.

