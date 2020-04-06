Sleeping Giant State Park Closed for Capacity Concerns

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden is closed to new visitors for the third straight day after the parking lot reached full capacity.
DEEP said over the weekend Encon officers would be monitoring social distancing and making sure parkgoers were following regulations.
If social distancing is not being practiced, DEEP said they will consider capacity reductions and closures.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
DEEP said once a parking lot fills up, new guests would not be allowed into parks.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
DEEP already closed Kent Falls State Park "due to challenges in maintaining appropriate social distancing."
In addition, capacity will be limited at Hammonasset State Park to ensure social distancing.