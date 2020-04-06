Sleeping Giant State Park Closed for Capacity Concerns

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden is closed to new visitors for the third straight day after the parking lot reached full capacity.

Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden,CT is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) April 6, 2020

DEEP said over the weekend Encon officers would be monitoring social distancing and making sure parkgoers were following regulations.

If social distancing is not being practiced, DEEP said they will consider capacity reductions and closures.

DEEP said once a parking lot fills up, new guests would not be allowed into parks.

DEEP already closed Kent Falls State Park "due to challenges in maintaining appropriate social distancing."

In addition, capacity will be limited at Hammonasset State Park to ensure social distancing.