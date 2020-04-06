coronavirus

Sleeping Giant State Park Closed for Capacity Concerns

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden is closed to new visitors for the third straight day after the parking lot reached full capacity.

DEEP said over the weekend Encon officers would be monitoring social distancing and making sure parkgoers were following regulations.

If social distancing is not being practiced, DEEP said they will consider capacity reductions and closures.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Boris Johnson 1 hour ago

UK PM Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care

United States 15 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: TSA Says Airline Passengers Can Use Cloth Face Coverings; Wisconsin Delays Primary

DEEP said once a parking lot fills up, new guests would not be allowed into parks.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

DEEP already closed Kent Falls State Park "due to challenges in maintaining appropriate social distancing."

In addition, capacity will be limited at Hammonasset State Park to ensure social distancing.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us