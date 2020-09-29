Colorado Added to List of COVID-19 Hotspots Subject to Conn. Travel Advisory

Colorado has been added to the state's travel quarantine list, while Arizona and Virginia were removed, leaving 34 hot spots including Rhode Island on the list of states subject to the advisory.

Anyone traveling to or returning to Connecticut from the locations on the list must quarantine or present a negative test for the virus.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey put a travel restriction in place months ago as an effort to keep coronavirus infection rates low in the region after emerging from being hot spots while rates have swelled in other parts of the country.

As cases of COVID-19 in the New London County region continue to climb, a local health district is warning school leaders of the uptick.

As of Monday, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeded 1 percent after falling below 1 percent on Friday.

Current COVID-19 Hot Spots on Travel Advisory

There were 35 states and territories on Connecticut's travel advisory list as of last week.

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

People who are traveling to Connecticut from designated COVID-19 hotspots, as well as Connecticut residents who are returning from one, can avoid going into quarantine if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before travel.

The governor on Monday clarified the state's travel quarantine advisory and when residents returning from hotspots will need to quarantine.

Everyone traveling from a hot spot, however, must fill out a travel advisory form when traveling to Connecticut.

Failure to self-quarantine or to complete the Travel Health Form might result in a civil penalty of $500 for each violation, according to the state's website.

