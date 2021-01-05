UConn

UConn Women's Basketball Game at Baylor Canceled After Baylor Coach Tests Positive for COVID

The UConn women's basketball game against Baylor, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled after Baylor's head coach tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

A statement on the Baylor Athletics website says Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey had three negative tests leading up to the Jan. 2 game, but decided to remain in quarantine.

Then on Monday, when Mulkey returned to team activities, which included a COVID-19 test, her results were positive. She will isolate for an additional 10 days.

 "On December 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on December 28,” Mulkey said in a statement. I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition. I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women's basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic."

The Huskies' next scheduled game is vs. Providence this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion.

