UConn Prohibits Students From Attending Off-Campus Social Gatherings

The University of Connecticut is prohibiting students from attending off-campus social gatherings through Nov. 4, school officials said Friday.

Any residential students who attend off-campus social gatherings will be referred to Community Standards by Connecticut State Police, the university said.

School officials said this only applies to social gatherings and does not apply to voting on Nov. 3.

This comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases at the university. On Friday, the university reported a positivity rate of 5.6% among off-campus students. Health officials said there are nine reported off-campus cases, which is the highest single-day total in weeks. There are also three on-campus cases, according to school officials.

"There is no indication that these cases are related to one another or stem from a common source, meaning they are scattered. This is cause for even greater concern, especially in light of the fact that the state’s positivity rate has jumped in recent days," Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Eleanor JB Daugherty said in a statement.

The ban will be in effect until 8 a.m. on Nov. 4.

