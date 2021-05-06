WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Holds COVID-19 Briefing Thursday

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday afternoon.

You can stream the briefing live here in this article at 4 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The number of active hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Connecticut declined on Wednesday, but deaths from the disease continue to climb in the state, according to the latest public health data.

Hospitalizations declined by 10 from Tuesday leaving 333 patients hospitalized in Connecticut. Seven more people lost their lives in the state from COVID-19 bringing the state's total deaths from the disease to 8,124.

The state's positivity rate is 2.6% after 609 tests came back positive on 23,455 tests administered.