Waterbury to Hold 4th of July Fireworks Display

Waterbury will hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks display this year.

The city announced on Monday the event will take place on Sunday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m. It is likely to be one of the few displays in Connecticut since many cities and towns have canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police will not allow vehicles or people to view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots in an effort to maintain proper social distancing practices.

Waterbury is asking everyone to adhere to those social distancing practices while watching the fireworks from locations around the city.