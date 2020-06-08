4th of July

Waterbury to Hold 4th of July Fireworks Display

Fireworks isolated on black background
StoryBlocks

Waterbury will hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks display this year.

The city announced on Monday the event will take place on Sunday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m. It is likely to be one of the few displays in Connecticut since many cities and towns have canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police will not allow vehicles or people to view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots in an effort to maintain proper social distancing practices.

Local

police chokeholds 9 mins ago

Governor Lamont Plans to Work With Legislature to Ban Police Chokeholds in Conn.

new haven 15 mins ago

Police Arrest Man Found Hiding With Gun on Garage Roof

Waterbury is asking everyone to adhere to those social distancing practices while watching the fireworks from locations around the city.

This article tagged under:

4th of Julycoronavirus in connecticutreopening connecticut
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us