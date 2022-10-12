Where You Can Get COVID-19 Booster Shots for Kids as Young as 5 in Connecticut

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved an emergency use authorization for children as young as five years old to be able to get the new bivalent booster shot.

The authorization, issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), includes the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Kids aged five to 11 can now get the Pfizer vaccine and anyone six and older can get the Moderna shot.

Authorities say anyone getting these vaccines has to wait two months after getting the initial booster vaccination.

The updated booster shots may be available from some Connecticut providers as soon as today.

The state Department of Public Health said they've already provided updated booster shot guidance to providers including pediatrician practices, hospitals, health networks and pharmacies.

The FDA authorized new COVID boosters targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, and Dr. Uché Blackstock says you should expect annual booster shots.

Health officials suggest checking the following locations to get vaccinated:

Pediatricians’ offices: Pediatricians will be administering COVID-19 vaccines across Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians will have the COVID-19 vaccine, so if your child’s provider doesn’t offer the updated COVID-19 booster, please refer to one of the other options provided.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said the timing of the emergency use authorization couldn't be better, stressing that respiratory viruses are especially prominent during colder months.

"Now is the time to receive an extra level of protection which targets these variants and prevents transmission of this virus," Juthani said in a statement.

The updated booster shots protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.