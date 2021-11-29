Omicron Variant

WHO Warns Omicron Poses ‘Very High' Global Risk as US Travel Ban Kicks In

As cases of the variant are confirmed around the world, an increasing number of nations are tightening their borders

The global risk of the new omicron variant is "very high," the World Health Organization said Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant that has sparked worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead.

As cases of the variant are confirmed around the world, an increasing number of nations are tightening their borders despite pleas for caution and outbursts of dismay from some. Effective Monday, the U.S. has restricted travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

In advice to its member states, the U.N. agency urged them to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage "as rapidly as possible," particularly among high-priority groups, and to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts.  

The extent of the actual spread of the omicron variant around the world, however, still remains unclear as countries discover new cases each day. The U.S. has yet to identify any cases but the government’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and other experts have warned that it could already have made it to America. 

Despite the global alarm there is still little understanding about the variant and how virulent it may be.

