The 35th annual Boom Box Parade scheduled for July 4 in Willimantic has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Thursday.

The parade was set to begin at 11 a.m. at Jillson Square in downtown Willimantic for what is called "the largest parade of its kind in the world."

Event organizers are hoping to put on a virtual parade in its place with photos and videos of prior parades and marching band soundtracks. More details are expected to be released soon.