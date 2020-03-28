Yale to Make 300 Beds Available to First Responders, Hospital Personnel

Yale University is planning on making hundreds of beds available to first responders and hospital personnel who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at Yale said they plan to have 300 beds available by the end of this upcoming week.

They also said they have also been working with first responders to make expedited COVID-19 testing in Yale laboratories available to responders who have been exposed to patients.

Yale officials said they also announced a $5 million Yale Community for New Haven Fund to help with the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic in New Haven.

The City of New Haven has 54 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon.