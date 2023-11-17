The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
The spirit of giving is the heart and soul of Hartford HealthCare.
Coming together for the first ever state-wide Medical Mission, 2,500 dedicated volunteers provided expert care to our most vulnerable communities.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.