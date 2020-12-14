The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Understanding that services can only help those able to access them, Hartford HealthCare launched a mobile unit this week to help people without transportation to sites for COVID-19 testing.

The unit goes into prisons, shelters and community centers to provide access.

“We’ve expanded our testing capabilities and created mobile capacity that is out now every day so that we can increase access, bring our care, bring our services, bring our testing to people who need it most, most conveniently and where it will make the greatest difference,” said Jeff Flaks, HHC president and CEO.

The mobile unit will hit “places we think are most critically essential” in the community,” he said.

For more information, log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/Testing