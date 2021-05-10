The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There has never been a more appropriate time to celebrate our nurses.

These devoted professionals selflessly provide skillful and compassionate care to all who need it, whether it’s during a home visit, surgery or global pandemic.

Our nurses keep alive a treasured tradition of commitment and caring pioneered by Florence Nightingale 201 years ago. Hartford HealthCare is honored to celebrate and thank them during National Nurses Week May 6–12, throughout 2021, and during HealthCare Heroes Month—a tribute throughout May to the entire Hartford HealthCare team.