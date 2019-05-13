Hartford HealthCare Celebrates and Honors Nurses

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

Hartford HealthCare recognizes and honors the accomplishments of our dedicated, compassionate, and talented nurses whose commitment to our patients creates a life-changing impact on individuals, families, and the hospital community at large.

Share your nursing stories with us on social media - click here.

To read about our Nightingale Award recipients for 2019 click here.

The Nightingale Awards for Excellence in Nursing program was originally developed by the Visiting Nurse Association of South Central Connecticut to be a collaborative effort to celebrate outstanding nurses and elevate the nursing profession. The goals of the program are to encourage retention, inspire future nurses, focus public attention and recognize the breadth and scope of nursing practice at the local level.