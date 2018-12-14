Clinical Trials at Hartford HealthCare

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Memorial Sloan Kettering clinical trials are now available for Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute patients.

As part of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute’s pioneering membership in the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Alliance, an increasing number of MSK’s leading-edge cancer clinical trials and protocols are now being offered to cancer patients who receive care within the Institute.

That means promising and potentially groundbreaking advances in cancer research and treatment are being made available to patients without requiring them to go to New York City, where MSK is located and where previously patients had to travel to gain access to MSK’s world-renowned bank of trials and protocols.

The rollout of MSK clinical trials to patients within Hartford HealthCare is a cornerstone the Institute’s membership in the Alliance. As of July 2016, the Institute had made MSK-originated clinical trials and research protocols available to patients who are being cared at any of the five cancer centers that make up the Cancer Institute – Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Windham Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut and MidState Medical Center. Additional trials and studies are expected to be opened to patients over the next several months.

For more information call 855.255.6181 or visit https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care/departments-centers/clinical-trials.