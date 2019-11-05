The Road to Recovery Program Helps Patients Receive Care



The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Georgette Sutherland hops in a car waiting to take her to her the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center- part of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute. She’s been coming to Hartford Hospital for medical care for six year, after being diagnosed with stage four lymphoma. But sometimes, rather than focus on the fight against —she found herself worrying about getting to the hospital for life saving care. She was having to take taxis to get to the hospital, until she found out about The Road to Recovery Program. The program is through the American Cancer Society and helps match volunteer drivers with patients who need help.

Hartford HealthCare partners with The American Cancer Society to provide rides for patients who need transportation to treatment. To learn more about their event happening this week click here. https://www.atasteofhopehartford.org/

Hartford HealthCare's Cancer Institute, backed by an alliance with the renowned Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, provides innovative care close to home.

Wherever you go within the Cancer Institute, a team of oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, nurses and researchers oversee each patient's care.

The Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute is among the few cancer programs in New England treating spinal cord tumors and brain tumors with new technologies like stereotactic radio surgery. It pinpoints high-dose radiation on tumors in or around the spinal cord and brain, where traditional surgery would be more invasive and dangerous. For more about Hartford HealthCare’s Cancer Institute click here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care