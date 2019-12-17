The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Laura Bassett is an athlete at heart, so when the back pain first started, she ignored it… fought through. But after years, the pain got to be too much. James Yue, MD, would change her life. She had a lumbar discectomy—and after intense rehab, she was able to return back to the life she loves.

Laura had a new option instead of spinal fusion at Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute – artificial disc replacement. In this procedure, worn or damaged disc material found between the bones in the spine (vertebrae) is removed and replaced with a synthetic or “artificial” disc.



The goal of this procedure is to relieve back pain while maintaining more normal motion than is allowed with some other spine procedures, such as spinal fusions.



For more information log onto https://ctorthoinstitute.org/procedures/spine-services/artificial-disc-replacements

Hartford HealthCare offers a variety of tools and resources to help you connect to a healthier life. With our easy-to-use Find a Doctor tool, you can locate a physician and even sign up for classes and events.



Want to learn more about Hartford HealthCare's services? Check out our dedicated team of orthopedists and sports-health specialists here and our heart and vascular department here. Or give us a call at 1-855-HHC-HERE.