The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Cyndi Brown had a weird thing happen: She started having itching. Not just a little itch. Her entire body was so itchy. She then developed jaundice, and when she went to the doctor, she was given a grim diagnosis: pancreatic cancer. That was more than five years ago. Today she is cancer-free and back to living life with her beautiful family. Hear how the team at the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Center saved her life.

For more information about how the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Center can treat pancreatic cancer, click here or call our Cancer Connect at 855-255-6181.

