Cyndi Brown had a weird thing happen: She started having itching. Not just a little itch. Her entire body was so itchy. She then developed jaundice, and when she went to the doctor, she was given a grim diagnosis: pancreatic cancer. That was more than five years ago. Today she is cancer-free and back to living life with her beautiful family. Hear how the team at the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Center saved her life.

