The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Kristen Duschene was just 37 years old when she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

She chose one of the best cancer programs in the Country - the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute for leading edge treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Watch to see how she’s doing today.