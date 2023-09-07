Hartford County resident is second human  case of West Nile virus in CT this season

A second Connecticut resident has contracted West Nile Virus this season.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said a Hartford County resident who is between 50 and 59 years old became ill during the third week of August with West Nile meningoencephalitis, was hospitalized, and has recovered.

They said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to West Nile Virus.

In July, a New Haven County woman was the first resident to contract West Nile virus this season.

Health officials said she is between 50 and 59 years old, became ill during the third week of July with West Nile fever and recovered.

"The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus-associated illness requiring hospitalization emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. "As we approach the cooler weather, it is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes."

The state Department of Health said most people -- eight out of 10 -- who are infected with the virus do not develop symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness, which includes fever and other symptoms, such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. About one out of 150 infected people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system. About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

Health officials said people over the age of 60 are at highest risk of serious illness.

Tips for reducing mosquitoes around homes

These are tips from the state Department of Public Health

Eliminate standing water suitable for mosquitoes. Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use, such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools. When pools are not in use, use pool covers and drain when necessary.

Tips for avoiding mosquito bites when outdoors