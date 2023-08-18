New Haven County woman is first human case of West Nile virus in CT this season

A New Haven County woman contracted West Nile virus, and this is the first human case of West Nile Virus-associated illness in Connecticut this season, according to the state Department of Health.

Health officials said she is between 50 and 59 years old, became ill during the third week of July with West Nile fever and has since recovered.

Lab tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to West Nile virus, according to the state Department of Health.

"As we approach the end of summer and continue to enjoy time outdoors with family, friends, and neighbors, it is important to prevent mosquito bites to reduce your risk of exposure to West Nile virus infection," DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. “Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes."

Symptoms of West Nile virus

Health officials said most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop West Nile fever, which includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache or a rash.

How common is illness from West Nile virus?

About one out of 150 infected people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system and about one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

People over the age of 60 are at highest risk of serious illness.

Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most abundant in urban and suburban areas and are most active between dusk and dawn.

He said continued risk for human infection is anticipated until mosquito activity subsides in October.

How to reduce mosquitoes around homes

Eliminate standing water suitable for mosquitoes. Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use, such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools. When pools are not in use, use pool covers and drain when necessary.

How to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors

Minimize outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven and loose-fitting.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

Consider the use of CDC-recommended mosquito repellents, containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone, and apply according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6 percent lasts approximately two hours and 20% for four hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months old.

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair to avoid mosquito bites when indoors.

CT towns with West Nile virus activity

The state Department of Health said there is West Nile virus activity in these towns:

Branford Bridgeport Darien East Haddam East Haven Fairfield Greenwich Hebron Manchester New Canaan Norwalk South Windsor Stamford Wallingford Waterbury Wethersfield