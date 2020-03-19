Two New Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Two new flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut.

The state Department of Public Health released the new influenza statistics on Thursday, which said the deaths were reported during the week of March 8-14.

All of the patients who died were adults, according to the health department.

There have been 70 flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut this season. One of the victims was a child.

The flu remains widespread in Connecticut. DPH said 12,335 people have tested positive for the flu this season, with 2,816 requiring hospitalization.

