What to know about the Connecticut Prescription Drug Discount Card Program

Woman writing on blank prescription pad
Storyblocks

A prescription drug discount card program will launch in the state on Monday, which is expected to allow all residents of the state to save money on certain prescription drugs.

Starting at 9 a.m., residents can sign up for ArrayRx at no cost and save to up to 80% on certain medications when they present the card at a pharmacy, according to the governor’s office. The governor’s office estimates that you would be able to use the card at around 98% of pharmacies in Connecticut.

How to get your discount prescription card

  • To get your card,  fill out the form on arrayrxcard.com.
  • You need a valid physical Connecticut address and e-mail address to enroll.
  • You can get your card by e-mail and download it to a smartphone wallet.
  • Some examples of savings using the ArrayRx discount card on commonly filled prescription drugs in participating states include:
How much you could save with the discount prescription card

Product NameApproximate Cash PriceApproximate Price with ArrayRx discount
Omeprazole (20 mg – 30 tablets)$93.01$12.27
Atorvastatin Calcium (40 mg – 30 tablets)$127.32$9.89
Hydrocodone Bitartrate/Acetaminophen (325 mg / 5 mg – 12 tablets)$24.92$6.70
Lisinopril (30 mg – 30 tablets)$28.51$8.38
Amlodipine Besylate (5 mg – 30 tablets)$50.64$8.22
These prices, provided by the governor's office were as of Sept. 14

This article tagged under:

Prescription Drugs
