1 correction officer assaulted, 2 others injured at New Haven Correctional Center

A correction officer was assaulted and two others were injured after an inmate got agitated and became physical at the New Haven Correctional Center.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at about 9 p.m. An officer was initially punched in the chest by an inmate who was in the process of being admitted after being transferred from another facility, according to the Department of Correction.

Staff members stopped the inmate by applying restraint and placing him in the Restrictive Housing Unit, authorities said.

Two other officers that responded to the incident were injured. One officer hurt his wrist and the other had a superficial laceration to his thumb. These officers chose to continue their shift and did not seek medical attention, DOC officials said.

In a statement, the DOC said they're committed to making changes to improve the safety of their staff.

“Currently, we are putting together a committee of front-line workers and administration, as well as correctional union representatives to review our Restrictive Status Programs, which focuses on those individuals with chronic unsafe behavior or those identified as a gang members. The goal is to identify changes that could be made to those programs to improve staff safety while remaining compliant with current laws and legislation," a spokesperson said.

This incident is the latest in a string of assaults on DOC staff. The assault is being investigated.