Woman Dead, 1 Other Person Injured After Shooting in New Haven

A woman has died and another person is injured after a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Police received a report of a person shot near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street around 10 :15 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a gunshot victim and also detained a person at the scene.

The woman who was shot was transported to the hospital, where she later died, according to police. Her identity has not been released.

A short time later, a second gunshot victim was found nearby on Sylvan Avenue, police said. The person was transported to the hospital to be treated. Officers have not said the condition of this person at this time.

Authorities have not released details about the person who was detained.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.