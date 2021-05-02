Waterbury

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Waterbury Shooting

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Waterbury late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Wall Street around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of someone who had been shot multiple times.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to the man, but he was later pronounced dead, investigators said. His identity has not been released.

According to police, officers also found another person who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg area. He or she was transported to a local hospital to be treated and has since been released, they added.

Investigators said evidence of shots fired from the incident was recovered in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Waterbury Police Department's Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

