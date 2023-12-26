salisbury

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Route 44 in Salisbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

One person has died and another person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 44 in Salisbury on Christmas Day.

State police said a 20-year-old man from Canaan was driving east on Route 44 around 3 p.m. when he lost control, went across the westbound lane of the road and hit a tree.

The man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sharon Hospital to be treated.

A passenger in the man's vehicle, later identified as 23-year-old Avery Nelson, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gryniuk #946 at Troop B at (860) 626-1820.

