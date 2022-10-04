1 Dead, 2 Injured After Suspects, Victim Fire Shots During Attempted Carjacking: PD

One person is dead and two others are critically injured after suspects and the victim of an attempted carjacking fired gunshots on Park Street, near the Lofts on the Park, in Hartford around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police said two brothers approached a car with their guns drawn and pointed at the driver as he was trying to get inside.

The driver then grabbed his own gun, shot at the suspects and was struck by return fire, according to police.

One of the suspects is dead and the driver and the other suspect are in critical condition, police said.

Officers found 23-year-old Jahziel Phillips-Ray, of Hartford, unresponsive in the parking lot of the apartment building and he was later pronounced dead. They said he was one of the suspects in the attempted carjacking.

A man, who police believe was the victim, was found next to the building and was also suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

While officers were at the scene, an area hospital notified dispatchers that a third man, 22-year-old Joseph Ray, of Hartford, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle to be treated for gunshot wounds. He is also listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police said Ray and Phillips-Ray are brothers.

Ray was placed under arrest at the hospital and faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault, conspiracy to commit assault and criminal attempt to commit murder, according to police.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said there's usually not a lot of crime in the area where the carjacking happened.

“This area of Park Street doesn’t see too much crime. But it did today,” Boisvert said on Monday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.