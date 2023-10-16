1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving a convertible in Trumbull

One person has died and two others are injured after a crash involving a convertible and another vehicle in Trumbull on Sunday afternoon.

Police received several 911 calls around 3:30 p.m. about a two-car crash on White Plains Road, also known as Route 127, near the entrance ramp to Route 25 South.

According to police, a convertible and a sedan collided and the convertible landed on its side. The crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles.

Investigators said the driver of the convertible was pronounced dead. The person's identity has not been released.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the convertible were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries, according to police. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

White Plains Road was closed for several hours on Sunday. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.