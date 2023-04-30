1 Dead, 5 Injured in Lawrence House Party Shooting

One person is dead and five others are injured after gunfire erupted at a house party early Sunday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police responded to a disturbance call at a third-floor apartment on Royal Street around 3 a.m. and found six people had been shot, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

All six victims were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one was pronounced dead, the DA said. The person's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Two other victims were then flown by medical helicopter to hospitals in Boston for additional treatment, the district attorney added.

Authorities did not disclose what may have sparked the shooting and no arrests were announced, however the gunfire did not appear to be a random act of violence, the district attorney’s office said.

State and city police are investigating.

Lawrence lies about 25 miles north of Boston has a population of about 89,000, the 2020 Census shows.