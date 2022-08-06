shooting investigation

1 Dead After Fight Leads to Shooting at East Haven Bar

East HAVEN Police_722_406
NBC Connecticut

One person has died after a fight inside of a bar in East Haven led to a shooting on Saturday.

Officers were called to Bulls Eye Billiards on Main Street after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they learned a fight inside of the bar turned physical and led to a shooting.

Two victims were found at the scene and were treated by firefighters before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, one of the victims later died at the hospital. The person's identity has not been released.

Investigators say the scene is still extremely active. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call detectives at (203) 468-3820.

This article tagged under:

shooting investigationEast Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us