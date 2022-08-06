1 Dead After Fight Leads to Shooting at East Haven Bar

One person has died after a fight inside of a bar in East Haven led to a shooting on Saturday.

Officers were called to Bulls Eye Billiards on Main Street after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they learned a fight inside of the bar turned physical and led to a shooting.

Two victims were found at the scene and were treated by firefighters before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, one of the victims later died at the hospital. The person's identity has not been released.

Investigators say the scene is still extremely active. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call detectives at (203) 468-3820.