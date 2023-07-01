1 dead in rollover crash in North Canaan

A man has died after a rollover crash in North Canaan early Saturday morning.

State police said a Plainville man was traveling northbound on Canaan Valley Road around 2:30 a.m. when he left the road, hit an embankment and rolled over.

The man, later identified as 44-year-old Deane William Moores, died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.