North Canaan

1 dead in rollover crash in North Canaan

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a rollover crash in North Canaan early Saturday morning.

State police said a Plainville man was traveling northbound on Canaan Valley Road around 2:30 a.m. when he left the road, hit an embankment and rolled over.

The man, later identified as 44-year-old Deane William Moores, died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Canaan
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us