1 in Critical Condition After Shooting in New Haven

A person is in critical condition after a shooting in New Haven Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Crown Street and Park Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

According to police, they identified a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the victim was transported by private car to Yale New Haven Hospital for his injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said this appears to be an isolated incident.

This remains under investigation.