1 in critical condition, multiple others injured in Bridgeport shooting

One person is in critical condition and multiple others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport late Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Park Avenue and Wood Avenue around 11:50 p.m. They also received multiple 911 calls from citizens reporting shots fired in the same area.

Authorities said on-scene reports determined multiple people had been shot. One or two people were transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center by private vehicle.

According to officers, one additional person was treated and transported from the scene to the same hospital.

Police said one person is reportedly in critical condition. The two other people's injuries are listed as non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a party. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at (203) 576-TIPS.