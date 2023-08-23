Bridgeport

1 in critical condition, multiple others injured in Bridgeport shooting

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

One person is in critical condition and multiple others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport late Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Park Avenue and Wood Avenue around 11:50 p.m. They also received multiple 911 calls from citizens reporting shots fired in the same area.

Authorities said on-scene reports determined multiple people had been shot. One or two people were transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center by private vehicle.

According to officers, one additional person was treated and transported from the scene to the same hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said one person is reportedly in critical condition. The two other people's injuries are listed as non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a party. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Local

connecticut weather 55 mins ago

Sunny with low humidity today, rain chances go up by Friday

EAST HARTFORD 8 hours ago

Teen injured in East Hartford shooting

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us