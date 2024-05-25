Shoreline EMS workers honored for lifesaving response calls

Dozens of shoreline EMS workers were honored Friday for their work in the field and saving lives of people in their community.

“Very, very grateful. These guys are the best,” said Russ Winters. He and West Haven firefighter paramedic Chris Blyth were reunited at the responder recognition awards, hosted by Yale New Haven Hospital Center for EMS.

Blyth was on the crew that showed up on a 911 call for Winters.

“When we got there, we found that Russ was in cardiac arrest,” said Blyth. The pair shared the story of how Blyth helped save his life that day and why it meant so much to be together at the luncheon.

Winters just got home from work and told his wife he’d change his clothes and join her in the kitchen for a cupcake. He says his wife heard a noise in the bedroom and found Winters partially lying on the bed.

His wife and daughter began CPR until Blyth and the team arrived. Blyth said they rely on their training in high pressure situations and try to separate themselves mentally, if necessary. This was a call where they had to stay focused and not let emotions get in the way.

“Russ hit a little closer to home for us because Russ is actually a volunteer firefighter for the West Shore District,” Blyth said. They knew each other well. Winters always brought in ice cream for the station.

Their story is among the many that filled the room at the recognition awards.

“We try to recognize providers that have gone above and beyond in the line of duty or have demonstrated to their colleagues that they really represent the best that EMS has to offer,” said Scott Martus, of the Yale New Haven Hospital Center for EMS.

EMS teams from 13 shoreline response departments were honored for 44 cardiac arrest saves involving 230 EMS providers.

“When you see someone who is now walking around with their family eating barbecue who was clinically dead prior to the 911 system arriving, it puts a face to the number, it puts a name to the number,” Martus said.

Blyth described how sometimes they never see their patients again. But now, he’s bonded to Winters in more ways than one.

“Just to see this full circle, and see him with his family, it feels good,” he said.