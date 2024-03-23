Haddam

1 injured in rollover crash, vehicle fire in Haddam

By Lia Holmes

A driver sustained minor injuries after a car crash on Route 9 South in Haddam on Friday.

The fire department responded to a car crash around 9:40 p.m. between exits 13 and 10.

According to officials, the car went off the road, hit a guardrail, hit the ledge and flipped to its side, catching on fire.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before the explosion and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Route 9 was closed for two hours and has since reopened.

